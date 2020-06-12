Advanced search

Coronavirus drive-through testing expanded to Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 16:58 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:05 12 June 2020

A drive through coronavirus test site will be opening this weekend at Tesco Headquarters on Shire park. Picture: Danny Loo

A drive through coronavirus test site will be opening this weekend at Tesco Headquarters on Shire park. Picture: Danny Loo

Archant

A drive-through testing site is going to open in Welwyn Garden City tomorrow.

From tomorrow, Saturday June 13, a new regional drive-through coronavirus testing site will be open at the Tesco Headquarters in Shire Park.

It will be open seven days a week and will offer assisted and self-administered tests.

For this weekend the site is planned to operate on Saturday from 2pm to 5pm and Sunday from 10am to 5pm.

You may also want to watch:

From Monday onwards the site will be open from 8am to 8pm every day.

More appointments will be available each day.

The Welwyn Garden City site will sit alongside the other testing sites that people can already attend.

From next week onwards, tests will also be available at a mobile testing site in Hemel Hempstead on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Find out more details about booking a test by visiting www.gov.uk/coronavirus.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Silent Black Lives Matter protester here to listen in Welwyn Garden City

Kelly Griffiths protesting by the Welwyn Garden City fountain today. Picture: Twitter

McDonald’s drive-thru queues are ‘accident waiting to happen’

Queues toward Potters Bar's McDonald's. Picture: Paul Smith

More images released after man seen ‘touching himself’ in Hatfield

Police have released these images after an incident in South Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Welwyn Garden City woman sleeps on blow-up mattress to avoid ‘disrepair’ in bedroom

The Heronswood Road property is owned by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. Picture: TA

Businesses in Welwyn Garden City are getting ready to welcome customers back

The Welwyn Garden City BID has been helping businesses be prepared for reopening after ockdown. Picture: WGC BID

Most Read

Silent Black Lives Matter protester here to listen in Welwyn Garden City

Kelly Griffiths protesting by the Welwyn Garden City fountain today. Picture: Twitter

McDonald’s drive-thru queues are ‘accident waiting to happen’

Queues toward Potters Bar's McDonald's. Picture: Paul Smith

More images released after man seen ‘touching himself’ in Hatfield

Police have released these images after an incident in South Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Welwyn Garden City woman sleeps on blow-up mattress to avoid ‘disrepair’ in bedroom

The Heronswood Road property is owned by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. Picture: TA

Businesses in Welwyn Garden City are getting ready to welcome customers back

The Welwyn Garden City BID has been helping businesses be prepared for reopening after ockdown. Picture: WGC BID

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Coronavirus drive-through testing expanded to Welwyn Garden City

A drive through coronavirus test site will be opening this weekend at Tesco Headquarters on Shire park. Picture: Danny Loo

‘This is a time for listening’ to BAME community – say Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere leaders

Welwyn Hatfield leader Cllr Tony Kingsbury and Hertsmere leader Cllr Morris Bright. Picture: WHBC/HBC

Boy, 16, arrested for assault in Hatfield

The boy was arrested in Mosquito Way, Hatfield for assault. Picture: Google Street View

Welwyn Garden City woman sleeps on blow-up mattress to avoid ‘disrepair’ in bedroom

The Heronswood Road property is owned by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. Picture: TA

Two day virtual relay raises more than £1,000 for domestic abuse charity

Jason Lombard of energie Fitness with Patsy Daeche from the Helpline at the virtual finishing line in Hatfield Town Centre. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24