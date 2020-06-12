Coronavirus drive-through testing expanded to Welwyn Garden City

A drive-through testing site is going to open in Welwyn Garden City tomorrow.

From tomorrow, Saturday June 13, a new regional drive-through coronavirus testing site will be open at the Tesco Headquarters in Shire Park.

It will be open seven days a week and will offer assisted and self-administered tests.

For this weekend the site is planned to operate on Saturday from 2pm to 5pm and Sunday from 10am to 5pm.

From Monday onwards the site will be open from 8am to 8pm every day.

More appointments will be available each day.

The Welwyn Garden City site will sit alongside the other testing sites that people can already attend.

From next week onwards, tests will also be available at a mobile testing site in Hemel Hempstead on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Find out more details about booking a test by visiting www.gov.uk/coronavirus.