Advanced search

Dragon boat racing to breathe fire into Welwyn Garden City centenary

PUBLISHED: 14:36 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:36 14 November 2019

Dragon boat racing will take place on July 5. Picture: Steve Hone.

Dragon boat racing will take place on July 5. Picture: Steve Hone.

steve hone photography

A dragon boat racing festival will be held in Welwyn Garden City in July 2020 as part of the town's centenary celebrations.

A school event will take place on July 6. Picture: Steve Hone.A school event will take place on July 6. Picture: Steve Hone.

Stanborough Park will have 36 boats available for racing in teams of up to 11 people, with each boat taking part in at least three races during the day.

The event on Sunday, July 5 is being organised by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council in partnership with GLL/Better Leisure and the Welwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation to conclude the centenary festival's Week of Sport.

Schools will hold a similar event the day afterwards on Monday, July 6.

You may also want to watch:

The council's community partnerships manager Matthew Rayner said: "We hope the community will get behind the event and support everyone taking part. It's going to be a lot of fun, both for those racing and those opting to stay on dry land."

John Beech, who is co-ordinating the WGC Centenary Foundation's sport for all programme, said: "The Dragon Boat Festival will be a colourful and spectacular culmination to our Week of Sport and a fantastic opportunity to celebrate Welwyn Garden City's sporting heritage.

"It's going to be a lot of fun, both for those racing and those opting to stay on dry land."

For more information go to one.welhat.gov.uk/events/dragon-boat-racing-festival or register your interest by email through sport@welhat.gov.uk.

For the latest updates on the centenary go to wgc100.org.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cannabis seized in Welwyn Garden City drugs raid

Police carried out a drugs warrant at Homestead Court in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Elderly woman waits in ‘pouring rain and freezing cold’ for bus from Lister Hospital to Welwyn Garden City

An Arriva bus stop in Stevenage. Picture: Amy Thorburn

Air ambulance called to woman in Hatfield

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was called to treat a woman in Hatfield. Picture: Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust

Internet stars to switch on Welwyn Garden City’s Christmas lights

Christmas lights up in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Council.

Potters Bar primary school gets alcohol licence

Little Heath Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo.

Most Read

Cannabis seized in Welwyn Garden City drugs raid

Police carried out a drugs warrant at Homestead Court in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Elderly woman waits in ‘pouring rain and freezing cold’ for bus from Lister Hospital to Welwyn Garden City

An Arriva bus stop in Stevenage. Picture: Amy Thorburn

Air ambulance called to woman in Hatfield

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was called to treat a woman in Hatfield. Picture: Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust

Internet stars to switch on Welwyn Garden City’s Christmas lights

Christmas lights up in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Council.

Potters Bar primary school gets alcohol licence

Little Heath Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Dragon boat racing to breathe fire into Welwyn Garden City centenary

Dragon boat racing will take place on July 5. Picture: Steve Hone.

Former Welwyn, Datchworth and Harpednen juniors keep their place ahead of England’s clash with France

England women are the reigning champions of the Women's Six Nations. Picture: STEVEN PASTON/PA

Second consultation on plan to close ‘short break’ respite centres in Hertfordshrie

Adult respite services in Hixberry Lane, St Albans are among those under threat of closure. Picture: Danny Loo

Strongman Ian Miller still breaking records and winning medals at Highland Games World Championships

Welwyn Garden City's Ian Miller took second overall at the Scottish Highland Games World Championship. Picture: KEVIN LINES

General Election 2019: Hertsmere will not webcast council meetings during run-up to vote

Hertsmere Borough Council chamber. Picture: © Blake Ezra Photography Ltd.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists