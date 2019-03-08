Dragon boat racing to breathe fire into Welwyn Garden City centenary

Dragon boat racing will take place on July 5. Picture: Steve Hone. steve hone photography

A dragon boat racing festival will be held in Welwyn Garden City in July 2020 as part of the town's centenary celebrations.

A school event will take place on July 6. Picture: Steve Hone. A school event will take place on July 6. Picture: Steve Hone.

Stanborough Park will have 36 boats available for racing in teams of up to 11 people, with each boat taking part in at least three races during the day.

The event on Sunday, July 5 is being organised by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council in partnership with GLL/Better Leisure and the Welwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation to conclude the centenary festival's Week of Sport.

Schools will hold a similar event the day afterwards on Monday, July 6.

The council's community partnerships manager Matthew Rayner said: "We hope the community will get behind the event and support everyone taking part. It's going to be a lot of fun, both for those racing and those opting to stay on dry land."

John Beech, who is co-ordinating the WGC Centenary Foundation's sport for all programme, said: "The Dragon Boat Festival will be a colourful and spectacular culmination to our Week of Sport and a fantastic opportunity to celebrate Welwyn Garden City's sporting heritage.

For more information go to one.welhat.gov.uk/events/dragon-boat-racing-festival or register your interest by email through sport@welhat.gov.uk.

For the latest updates on the centenary go to wgc100.org.