Herts lecturer dances through Britain's Got Talent audition

University of Hertfordshire dance psychologist Peter Lovatt, aka Dr Dance, throws some shapes on Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Syco/Thames/ITV/Tom Dymond. Tom Dymond

A University of Hertfordshire lecturer known as Dr Dance waltzed through the audition stage of Britain's Got Talent last weekend.

Dr Peter Lovatt, a dance psychologist and former professional dancer, received three yeses from the judges - and a no from Simon Cowell - for giving a condensed lecture, and getting the audience on their feet and boogieing.

Peter said: "I wanted to give the biggest lecture of my life and to share my subject with the largest possible audience. As no one has ever given a lecture on Britain's Got Talent before, I thought the world was ready for an entertaining and groovy lecture.

"I hoped the audience would enjoy the lecture and join in with the dancing. I have given lectures to very large groups of people who have always joined in with a good boogie, but in these lectures I always had some time getting the audience warmed up.

"When the audience stood up and danced with me, it was a dream come true.

"I was surprised to see all the judges stand up and join in, even Simon stood up and wiggled for a moment - I think he even smiled for a second. I was overjoyed - and then Simon sat down and buzzed.

"It was so loud! On TV, the buzzer doesn't sound too bad - but in real life it makes the whole stage vibrate.

"Three minutes goes by in a blink of the eye - I wanted to dance with the audience all night long.

"I loved it, walking out on to the London Palladium stage was a bucket list item ticked off.

"It was interesting to see how each member of the judging panel reacted to my audition and each of their reactions linked very much into the research I do on why people do or don't dance."

Viewers will be able to find out if Peter has progressed to the next stage by watching Britain's Got Talent this Saturday at 8pm on ITV, when the semi-finalists are announced.

If you would like to find out more about Dr Dance you can visit his blog at peterlovatt.com.