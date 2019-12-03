Double your donation to Willow with The Big Give Christmas Challenge

Willow beneficiary Paula enjoyed a Special Day thanks to the Welwyn Garden City-based charity. Supplied by Willow

Welwyn Hatfield-based charity Willow has joined a Christmas challenge aiming to double supporters' gifts.

You can double your donation to Willow for one week via The Big Gift Christmas Challenge You can double your donation to Willow for one week via The Big Gift Christmas Challenge

For the first time, Willow is taking part in The Big Give Christmas Challenge where for one week only, donations made online to Willow at www.bit.ly/willowxmas19 will be doubled.

So a £10 donation to Willow will be doubled by The Big Give to £20 - at no cost to the person donating.

As long as the donation is made via The Big Give, it will be worth twice as much for Willow, enabling the charity founded by Bob and Meg Wilson to create even more Special Days for those who need them most.

Now in its 12th year, The Christmas Challenge match giving campaign launches at noon on Tuesday, December 3 and runs for just seven days, until noon on Tuesday, December 10.

During this period, supporters' donations to Willow will be matched, doubling the impact of their gifts in a bid to meet their fundraising target of £40,000.

Willow is the only national charity working with seriously ill young adults aged 16 to 40 to fulfil uplifting and unforgettable Special Days.

A Special Day offers a positive focus away from diagnosis and treatment and inspires beneficiaries to make every moment in life count.

For some, a Special Day marks the recovery from illness and boosts confidence and motivates young people to move forward with their lives.

For others, it is a final chance to fulfil a dream and create lasting memories for their often young family and friends.

At what is often the most difficult of times, a Special Day is a life-affirming experience that can lift spirits, increase morale and reunify families.

Willow's pledger, who is providing the matched funds, said: "As a long-term supporter, I am excited to be part of a matched giving campaign that make every donation go further so that Willow can support more seriously ill young adults."

Willow beneficiary Paula also shared her experience of her Special Day.

She said: "For my Special Day I hoped for some time away from worrying about breast cancer, time away from hospital appointments and just some peace to enjoy being together as a family.

"It gave me something to look forward to as I sat having my chemotherapy each week, it was a welcome distraction.

"We look back with fantastic memories on our Special Day, our son still talks about the forest house and how he wanted to stay there forever."

Matched funds are also being provided by Candis Magazine - a long-term partner of The Big Give.

The Christmas Challenge was launched in 2008 by Sir Alec Reed CBE, and is now the UK's biggest online match funding campaign.

It offers supporters and charities the opportunity to have their donations doubled on The Big Give website when the campaign goes live at noon on #GivingTuesday, December 3, 2019.

Last year, the Christmas Challenge raised £13 million, a £3.5 million increase from funds raised in 2017.