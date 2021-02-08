More shops set to close as Arcadia sells off high street brands to online company

Published: 12:30 PM February 8, 2021

Dorothy Perkins at the Howard Centre in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Charlotte McLaughlin

Clothing shops across Hertfordshire are set to close as another online retailer buys Arcadia's brands but not the outlets.

Wallis, Dorothy Perkins, and Burton's brands have been sold to online clothing company Boohoo, which is not buying the 214 shops Arcadia operates in the UK.

Dorothy Perkins stores in Letchworth, Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City will be affected, as well as Burton stores in Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage.

According to administrator Deloitte, 2,450 staff will lose their jobs when the stores close.

It was announced last week that ASOS had bought the Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands from Arcadia, but would not be taking on the high street shops.



