Advanced search

Debenhams shuts its doors for the last time in Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 08:07 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:07 16 January 2020

Debenhams Welwyn Garden City is now shut permanently. Picture: Matt Powell.

Debenhams Welwyn Garden City is now shut permanently. Picture: Matt Powell.

Archant

Welwyn Garden City's Debenhams store shut its doors for the last time yesterday.

Debenhams announced the closure of the shop, and 21 others, in April last year, not long after going into administration.

The closure has been of concern to residents who have been worried about what will replace the store.

Many people commenting on social media said they would like a Weatherspoons or a Primark, which are not currently a feature of the town.

Dave is hoping for "a giant Wetherspoons" which Peter agreed with if there were also "smaller retail outlets".

Debenhams Welwyn Garden City is now shut permanently. Picture: Matt Powell.Debenhams Welwyn Garden City is now shut permanently. Picture: Matt Powell.

He said, "I feel the days of big retailers in the high streets are a thing of the past.

You may also want to watch:

"Out of town retail parks [where it is all in one place] are what people seem to want. In town rents are extortionate."

And for some like Tracey either a Spoons or a Primark would do.

Michael thinks it is time to embrace the future, saying "[It] doesn't really matter how people feel about it because it was going to shut any way.

"But I've heard rumours that Lush are trying to buy up certain stores from where Debenhams used to be. How true this is I don't know. But like I said it's just rumours."

A report by chartered surveyors Brasier Freeth revealed the site was offered for rent to 111 companies last year, but there was very little interest.

The report said: "The prospect of this unit becoming and potentially remaining vacant for a prolonged period would have an adverse impact on the overall retail circuit and the vitality and viability of Welwyn Garden City centre."

Following the report, an application was submitted to turn the site into 27 flats - with part of the building kept for retail.

At the time, Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Anthony Dennis suggested the lack of interest from retailers painted a "worrying picture" for the future of the town centre.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

One biker killed and another seriously injured in A1(M) crash

A woman was killed and a man injured following a crash on the A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage. Picture: James Creighton

Welwyn Garden City mother protected by bouncers after man demands $500

The incident took place outside The Two Willows pub. Picture Danny Loo.

Burglary at primary school in Welwyn Garden City

A window was broken at Templewood Primary School. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

New on-the-spot ‘duty of care’ waste fines for Welwyn Hatfield

Fly-tipping at the Common in Hatfield in November. Picture: WHBC.

Lib Dem General Election candidate questions future Hatfield polling station linked to Conservatives

There are plans to turn Beales Hotel into a Hatfield polling station. Picture: Dan Wilson.

Most Read

One biker killed and another seriously injured in A1(M) crash

A woman was killed and a man injured following a crash on the A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage. Picture: James Creighton

Welwyn Garden City mother protected by bouncers after man demands $500

The incident took place outside The Two Willows pub. Picture Danny Loo.

Burglary at primary school in Welwyn Garden City

A window was broken at Templewood Primary School. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

New on-the-spot ‘duty of care’ waste fines for Welwyn Hatfield

Fly-tipping at the Common in Hatfield in November. Picture: WHBC.

Lib Dem General Election candidate questions future Hatfield polling station linked to Conservatives

There are plans to turn Beales Hotel into a Hatfield polling station. Picture: Dan Wilson.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Debenhams shuts its doors for the last time in Welwyn Garden City

Debenhams Welwyn Garden City is now shut permanently. Picture: Matt Powell.

Charity Christmas meal for the elderly in Welwyn Garden City

The Mixed Group organised a Christmas dinner in Welwyn Garden City for people who would otherwise be alone over the holidays. Picture: The Mixed Group

All change for Potters Bar Bowls Club

Outgoing Potters Bar Bowls Club president Bill Burrows (left) hands over to his successor Jan Southwell.

Train delays between London and Stevenage due to electricity failure

Great Northern trains are delayed due to an electricity supply failure between London and Stevenage. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Tens of thousands of Hertfordshire residents calling 111 NHS helpline each month

More than 31,000 Herts residents are calling 111 each month. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists