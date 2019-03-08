Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Donovan's childhood home in Hatfield gets blue plaque

PUBLISHED: 16:52 29 April 2019

Donovan playing at 230 Bishops Rise in the 1960s. Picture: Courtesy of Hatfield Town Council

Donovan playing at 230 Bishops Rise in the 1960s. Picture: Courtesy of Hatfield Town Council

Archant

A blue plaque has been unveiled on a Hatfield road to celebrate singer-songwriter Donovan’s time in the town.

Donovan and Hatfield Town Council Mayor Jack Nelson. Picture: Courtesy of Hatfield Town CouncilDonovan and Hatfield Town Council Mayor Jack Nelson. Picture: Courtesy of Hatfield Town Council

The folk rock/psychedelic music star, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012, lived in Hatfield during his teenage years in the early 1960s.

The 72-year-old returned to his old home – 230 Bishops Rise – for the plaque unveiling on Friday.

“In that little wallpapered bedroom, my dreams were dreamt of being a voice for freedom for my generation,” he said on the day.

Donovan, who was born in Scotland before moving south of the border to Hertfordshire, became an overnight success when he was just 18 after appearing on the Ready Steady Go music show in 1965 and is best known for the hits “Catch the Wind”, “Colours” and “Universal Soldier” from that period.

Lenny Brandon, leader of Hatfield Town Council,Lenny Brandon, leader of Hatfield Town Council,

Hatfield Town Council was delighted to have Donovan there to kick off its blue plaque scheme.

You may also want to watch:

“I personally visited Donovan's house many times in the 60s, it was the first house on my paper round back then,” Councillor Lenny Brandon, who is the current leader of Hatfield Town Council, told the WHT.

In May, two more blue plaques will be erected to honour some of Hatfield's famous faces.

Cllr Brandon has revealed that one will be on the site of Roe Green Farm South, where English actor and comedian Sir Norman Wisdom lived as a teenager.

Another one will be unveiled in Batterdale, where ship's steward Joseph Gunn lived before he died on the Titanic in 1912.

Cllr Brandon introduced the Hatfield Blue Plaque Scheme and nominated Donovan for the honour along with the town council's deputy mayor, Councillor John Fitzpatrick.

“There are more planned and Hatfield residents have been asked for suggestions as to who they would like to see recognised. It is hoped they will form part of a town-wide heritage trail,” Cllr Brandon added.

The town council wants to honour people while they are alive and is one of the few schemes in England to do so.

To find out more about the scheme, including eligibility criteria and how to nominate someone, visit hatfield-herts.gov.uk/blue-plaque-scheme or email jane.anderson@hatfield-herts.gov.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Firefighters cut free two people after Hatfield telegraph pole crash

the road has been closed from Wildhill Road to Bell Bar. Picture: Tom Potter

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

New names have been added to our Hertfordshire Most Wanted list.

Your candidates’ elevator pitches ahead of Welwyn Hatfield elections

The 2019 local elections at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council take place on Thursday, May 2. Picture: Archant

Choir sings their hearts out at Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre for mental health

The Roche Choir performing on Friday at the Howard Centre. Photo: Courtesy of Roche.

Man abducted and raped two women who escaped from him in Hertfordshire

Police have released an image of the car driven by a man who abducted and raped two women in north London and drove to Hertfordshire. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Firefighters cut free two people after Hatfield telegraph pole crash

the road has been closed from Wildhill Road to Bell Bar. Picture: Tom Potter

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

New names have been added to our Hertfordshire Most Wanted list.

Your candidates’ elevator pitches ahead of Welwyn Hatfield elections

The 2019 local elections at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council take place on Thursday, May 2. Picture: Archant

Choir sings their hearts out at Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre for mental health

The Roche Choir performing on Friday at the Howard Centre. Photo: Courtesy of Roche.

Man abducted and raped two women who escaped from him in Hertfordshire

Police have released an image of the car driven by a man who abducted and raped two women in north London and drove to Hertfordshire. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hundreds protest plans to close Welwyn Garden City ski slope

Fill the Hill Protest - Protest against the closure of the ski slope to be a site for housing in the councils local plan. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Stevenage panto Snow White named best pantomime at national awards

Stevenage panto Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs cast members. Picture: Gordon Craig Theatre.

Olympic silver medalist Joe Joyce named as chief support for Billy Joe Saunders in Stevenage

Joe Joyce (right) lands a punch on Bermane Stiverne during the Commonwealth Heavyweight Championship match at the O2 Arena, London. Picture: NICK POTTS/PA

Donovan’s childhood home in Hatfield gets blue plaque

Donovan playing at 230 Bishops Rise in the 1960s. Picture: Courtesy of Hatfield Town Council

Madness musical Our House opens in St Albans this week

St Albans Musical Theatre Company presents Madness musical Our House at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Sonia Magan.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists