Donated gyms fees from lockdown presented to local charities
An independent Welwyn Garden City gym who raised hundreds for charity from members' donated gym fees has presented the chosen charities with their cheques.
Anytime Fitness in WGC raised over £800 for charity last year thanks to the generosity of its members who chose to pay their fees despite the gym being closed during the second lockdown.
The gym, located in the Howard Centre, was forced to close on November 5 as part of the second national lockdown but the funds from members who generously offered their December monthly payments to support the gym were donated to The Willow Foundation, Herts Young Homeless and Suicide Prevention Herts.
Mike from at Anytime Fitness Welwyn Garden City said: "Anytime Fitness were proud to present the cheque to the Willow Foundation & Herts young Homeless.
"We wanted to help raise money for a charities that we felt shared a similar ethos to us, caring, kind and a sense of community. Our Anytime fitness family were responsible for all donations and this speaks volumes to the generosity of our members staff and friends.
"We plan to keep raising money for local charities and giving back to the community of Welwyn Garden City that we are such a large part of. The club manager John Turner said that he wants the momentum generated from this fund raiser to further unite people in these tough times and pull together where we can."
