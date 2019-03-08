Welwyn Garden City woman offered £60 worth of pizza after 'harassment' complaint by Domino's employee

A Welwyn Garden City woman has been offered £60 worth of pizza vouchers after she complained to Domino's that one of its employees harassed her.

The woman claims that an employee at the fast food chain has been sending her "harassing" text messages after he took her number from the delivery system.

She said he has since stopped after she repeatedly asked him not to.

This week Domino's said it has completed an investigation of the incident.

"We took these allegations seriously," a Domino's spokeswoman said.

"We have spoken to the customer and she has accepted our goodwill gesture."

The woman has said she was not happy with the £60 "goodwill gesture" she received from the company.

Domino's was asked by WHT to respond but chose to decline.