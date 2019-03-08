Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Welwyn Garden City woman offered £60 worth of pizza after 'harassment' complaint by Domino's employee

PUBLISHED: 12:05 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 05 July 2019

Domino's has completed its investigation of the claims made against an emlpoyee at its store in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View

Domino's has completed its investigation of the claims made against an emlpoyee at its store in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

A Welwyn Garden City woman has been offered £60 worth of pizza vouchers after she complained to Domino's that one of its employees harassed her.

The woman claims that an employee at the fast food chain has been sending her "harassing" text messages after he took her number from the delivery system.

She said he has since stopped after she repeatedly asked him not to.

You may also want to watch:

This week Domino's said it has completed an investigation of the incident.

"We took these allegations seriously," a Domino's spokeswoman said.

"We have spoken to the customer and she has accepted our goodwill gesture."

The woman has said she was not happy with the £60 "goodwill gesture" she received from the company.

Domino's was asked by WHT to respond but chose to decline.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City residents could be charged up to £500 for works

Coronation Fountain in Welwyn Garden City on a sunny February 27, 2019. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Welwyn Garden City John Lewis burglary: 1,000 of pounds worth of goods taken

The John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City was broken into last night. Picture: Google.

Where are people moving from to live in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere?

Statistics for population change in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: ONS.

Part of Welwyn Garden City Debenhams may be turned into 27 flats

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Missing Welwyn Garden City teenager has been found

Three people were arrested after a fight at the Slug and Lettuce in Harpenden during the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: Debbie White

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City residents could be charged up to £500 for works

Coronation Fountain in Welwyn Garden City on a sunny February 27, 2019. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Welwyn Garden City John Lewis burglary: 1,000 of pounds worth of goods taken

The John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City was broken into last night. Picture: Google.

Where are people moving from to live in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere?

Statistics for population change in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: ONS.

Part of Welwyn Garden City Debenhams may be turned into 27 flats

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Missing Welwyn Garden City teenager has been found

Three people were arrested after a fight at the Slug and Lettuce in Harpenden during the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: Debbie White

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

World Hatfield Week kicks off later this month

The Grosvenor House Comet Racer will feature at the end of the week. Picture: Neil Jackson

EastEnders actress joins celebration of achievements for college staff and students in Welwyn Garden City

Awards were presented to students and staff at Oaklands College at a ceremony in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Oaklands College

Welwyn Hatfield MP says transport minister job if Boris wins is ‘pure speculation’

Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden and Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps, pictured with Boris Johnson's brother Jo Johnson, have been touted for top jobs. Picture: Oliver Dowden's office

Call for child kitchen designers to create first ‘kid-chen’

Benchmarx kitchens are searching for a 'kid-chen' designer.

Welwyn Garden City squad starting to take shape under new boss Nick Ironton

Fan favourite Dylan Ebengo has re-signed for Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists