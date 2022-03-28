Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab visited Hatfield Police Station on Wednesday (March 23) in a visit which marked the launch of a new £440m victim support package for England and Wales.

The funding aims to enable a long-term model for victim support, with at least £147m dedicated to the cause per year, until 2025.

This is to provide emotional, practical and therapeutic support for victims, with more Independent Domestic Violence Advisors (IDVAs) and Independent Sexual Violence Advisors (ISVAs) being funded.

Independent professionals, such as these, provide support to victims of crime even if they have not reported the offence to the police.

The visit was used to launch a new £440m victim support package. - Credit: Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner

The news comes as police and crime commissioners report that the number of victims accessing these support services increased by 15% between 2019/20 and 2020/21.

The Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hertfordshire’s 'Beacon' victim services team, in the Domestic Abuse Investigation and Safeguarding Unit (DAISU), of Hatfield Police Station, as part of the launch.

Head of victims services and commissioning at the Hertfordshire Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC), Kevin McGetrick, said: "It was a real honour the Secretary of State chose Beacon Safeguarding Hub to announce these important initiatives which should enhance the way victims are supported through the Criminal Justice System.

“Mr Raab saw first-hand and commented on the professional and accomplished service we have developed here in Hertfordshire and which is recognised as spearheading the way in which victim services are delivered.

“Importantly, his announcement means we can confidently build on our growing and developing service to ensure the best possible support for victims.”

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire, David Lloyd, announced a £2.8m victim-care contract in January, aiming to provide the UK’s most comprehensive schemes through the Hertfordshire 'Beacon' Victim Care Centre.

The Secretary of State for Justice also announced the trial of pre-recorded evidence in North-Eastern Crown Courts, and the introduction of local criminal justice scorecards during Wednesday's visit.