Domestic abuse levels still high despite lockdown easing

The latest statistics on domestic abuse in our area show the levels haven't dropped as lockdown has eased

Levels of domestic abuse in the borough remain high despite lockdown restrictions lifting, new data has revealed.

This paper collected the most recent police crime data for Welwyn Hatfield for the past two years, (April 2019-April 2021) and found that the level of crime for violence and sexual offences, while it has some peaks and troughs, has remained at a relatively high level.

The worst single month was October 2019 with 325 offences, while the three months covering summer 2020 was the worst period overall.

The most recent figures, for April 2021, showed 274 offences, almost exactly the same level as two years prior when there were 267 offences - showing a lack of change despite the impact of the pandemic and lockdowns.

The figures come in the wake of the murder of mother-of-three Christie Frewin in her WGC home by her ex-partner Alexander Staines, who is now in prison for at least 22 years.

Less than a week after Christie was murdered, another man allegedly tried to kill his ex-partner in Welwyn Garden City.

Darryl Harding, 53, is on trial for controlling or coercive behaviour and attempted murder.

Christie Frewin sadly died on January 27, 2021.

Hayley Star, a helpline manager at Hertfordshire Domestic Abuse Helpline, spoke about the rates of incidents over the past year: "We've definitely seen a rise in callers, I would say female victim survivors have been our most frequent callers. Over half of our callers are female victims and survivors.

"We've also seen a rise over lockdown from our female victims and survivors expressing mental health and wellbeing issues - being stuck inside with partners."

Psychological abuse has been most common and a rise in perpetrators using drugs and alcohol has also been reported.

Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline - Credit: HDAH

Hertfordshire Domestic Abuse Helpline is an anonymous and confidential helpline, and anybody who suspects a family member, friend or even a colleague is a victim of domestic abuse should call 08 088 088 088.

"We can signpost not only to local agencies but also any national agencies who can help with things ranging from counselling to support," she added.

In April alone the helpline received 200 calls from across the county, even though Covid restrictions are easing.

Hayley added: "During lockdown we definitely saw an increase in calls, but I don't know whether I would say things are going down."