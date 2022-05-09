News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Dogs Trust workshops coming to help families support their four-legged friends

Dan Mountney

Published: 12:00 PM May 9, 2022
Dogs Trust Workshops

The workshops will be held in Hatfield and St Albans later this month. - Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Dogs Trust workshops are coming to Hatfield and St Albans this half-term to help support families and their pets.

The charity is offering the ‘how to stay safe’ workshops to children aged seven to eleven, with sessions running from 10am on Monday, May 30 at St Albans Library, and Tuesday, May 31 at Hatfield Library.

“As we spend more time with our four-legged friends during the holiday period, half-term is a perfect opportunity to learn safe and kind ways to show dogs that we love and care about them,” said Dogs Trust education officer, Darcy Pendrill-Adams.

“Using games and lots of activities, we explore everything from what dogs need to feel safe and comfortable, to how we can understand their body language and what influences how a dog feels and therefore behaves.

“Even if we don’t have a dog, we will inevitably come across them when we are out and about, so understanding as much as possible about them gives us the best chance of living happily and safely alongside them.”

Register to attend the workshop at Hatfield Library here or St Albans Library here.

Hatfield News
St Albans News

