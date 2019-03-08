Advanced search

Parked cars 'can be death traps for dogs' says Welwyn Garden City road safety charity

PUBLISHED: 07:00 25 July 2019

Temperatures will soar today. Picture: Pixabay.

Archant

Parked cars 'can be death traps for dogs' according to a road safety charity in Welwyn Garden City.

Picture: RSPCAPicture: RSPCA

IAM RoadSmart is offering guidance ahead of the highs of 38°C expected today.

Even when the temperature outside is 25°C, the temperature inside a parked car can soar to 37°C in just minutes.

On a 32°C day, the interior temperature can reach as high as 42°C in less than 10 minutes.

"Consider getting sun shades for the side windows where your dog is and give them access to a travel water bottle or bowl," IAM Roadsmart advises.

"You can also get a cool mat for them to sit on and/or a cooling jacket to help keep their body temperature down.

"Think about what time you travel and where you stop to let your dog have a leg stretch as the road surface might be too hot for their paws.

"A quick test would be to put the back of your hand on the surface for seven seconds - if it's too hot for you, it's too hot for your dog's paws.

"Normally we would advise you leave your dog in the car if you break down, but in this hot weather you need to consider their wellbeing - and the fact that it only takes a few minutes for the dog to become very distressed and start suffering from heatstroke."

If you see a dog locked in a hot car and are worried about its wellbeing, call the police on 999.

