Dog show and family fun day raise money for Potters Bar scouts and RSPCA

Harvester at Oakmere House has a dog show. Picture: Mike Skipper. Archant

A dog show and a family fun day in Potters Bar has raised money for the scouts and an animal rescue centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harvester at Oakmere House has a dog show. Picture: Mike Skipper. Harvester at Oakmere House has a dog show. Picture: Mike Skipper.

The Harvester pub and restaurant organised a series of games - including a tin can alley, ping-pong challenge and super fun dog show - on Friday to raise money for the 1st Little Heath and Potters Bar scouts.

You may also want to watch:

Michelle Bance, who help organise the day with fellow Oakmere House Harvester manager Matthew Wormald, said they managed to get £210 for a scout hut, while a further £200 was raised by the scout group.

"We also raised another £230 for the Friends of Southridge RSPCA just from our fun dog show," she added.

Harvester at Oakmere House has a dog show. Picture: Mike Skipper. Harvester at Oakmere House has a dog show. Picture: Mike Skipper.

All 'well-behaved' dogs - from any breed, age and size - were encouraged to compete and there were some good looking ones crowned on the day.

The day also included a children's colouring competition, fance dress, raffles and a number treasure hunt.