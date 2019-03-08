Advanced search

Dog show and family fun day raise money for Potters Bar scouts and RSPCA

PUBLISHED: 17:19 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:19 03 September 2019

Harvester at Oakmere House has a dog show. Picture: Mike Skipper.

Harvester at Oakmere House has a dog show. Picture: Mike Skipper.

A dog show and a family fun day in Potters Bar has raised money for the scouts and an animal rescue centre.

Harvester at Oakmere House has a dog show. Picture: Mike Skipper.

The Harvester pub and restaurant organised a series of games - including a tin can alley, ping-pong challenge and super fun dog show - on Friday to raise money for the 1st Little Heath and Potters Bar scouts.

Michelle Bance, who help organise the day with fellow Oakmere House Harvester manager Matthew Wormald, said they managed to get £210 for a scout hut, while a further £200 was raised by the scout group.

"We also raised another £230 for the Friends of Southridge RSPCA just from our fun dog show," she added.

Harvester at Oakmere House has a dog show. Picture: Mike Skipper.

All 'well-behaved' dogs - from any breed, age and size - were encouraged to compete and there were some good looking ones crowned on the day.

The day also included a children's colouring competition, fance dress, raffles and a number treasure hunt.

