Display car damaged at Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre
PUBLISHED: 18:24 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:24 25 March 2019
Archant
A CCTV appeal has been launched after £5,000 worth of damaged was caused to a display car in Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre.
At around 2am on Sunday, February 17, a new white Kia Pro Ceed parked outside Pandora was dented on its bonnet and roof, damage which cost £5,000.
Police have released images of three people they’d like to speak to in connection with the incident.
PC Alex Smedley, investigating, said: “We believe that there were several people in the area at the time of the incident, who were likely on their way home from a night out in the town centre.”
If you know these people, or have any information, contact PC Smedley on alexander.smedley@herts.pnn.police.uk, report online at herts.police.uk/Report, or speak to to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat, quoting reference 41/15652/19.
You can also call the non-emergency number, 101.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online at crimestoppers-uk.org.