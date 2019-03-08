Display car damaged at Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre

Police would like to speak to these people in connection with a damaged car. Picture: Herts Police Archant

A CCTV appeal has been launched after £5,000 worth of damaged was caused to a display car in Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre.

At around 2am on Sunday, February 17, a new white Kia Pro Ceed parked outside Pandora was dented on its bonnet and roof, damage which cost £5,000.

Police have released images of three people they’d like to speak to in connection with the incident.

PC Alex Smedley, investigating, said: “We believe that there were several people in the area at the time of the incident, who were likely on their way home from a night out in the town centre.”

If you know these people, or have any information, contact PC Smedley on alexander.smedley@herts.pnn.police.uk, report online at herts.police.uk/Report, or speak to to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat, quoting reference 41/15652/19.

You can also call the non-emergency number, 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online at crimestoppers-uk.org.