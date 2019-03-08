Advanced search

Blue badge holder with MS asked to prove her disability to Herts County Council

PUBLISHED: 09:40 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:51 25 September 2019

Blue Badge holder Alison Gann was asked for more information to renew her disabled bus pass by Herts County Council. Picture: Supplied

Blue Badge holder Alison Gann was asked for more information to renew her disabled bus pass by Herts County Council. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A Blue Badge holder has been asked for proof of her disability to renew her disabled bus pass.

Alison Gann, of Welwyn, has multiple sclerosis which impacts her life hugely. She has balance difficulties, regular hospital appointments and cannot walk without a frame.

The 56 year old is a wheelchair user and also has challenges remembering things.

Despite providing her Personal Independence Payment award letter stating that she is on the highest amount of benefit for both the care and mobility categories - she was told that she did not supply enough information to get the bus pass.

You may also want to watch:

Alison said: "I applied on September 11 and got an email on Friday saying they need more information. I have been awarded PIP until 2023, hold a Blue Badge and am in a wheelchair. I also have had a disabled bus pass which needed renewing.

"It makes me very frustrated that I have a disability but I have to prove myself all the time. I have secondary progressive multiple sclerosis and I'm not suddenly going to wake up and it's gone. The clue is in the name, progressive.

"I am so angry and upset."

Alison lives in sheltered accommodation. A reporter at The Welwyn Hatfield Times intervened and received this response on Tuesday, September 24.

A Hertfordshire County Council spokesperson said: "We would like to apologise to the resident for the inconvenience caused regarding her disability bus pass application. Our records show that she has been approved for the pass. We are currently investigating why her application was delayed and will ensure further processes are put in place to avoid this happening in the future."

Most Read

Police pursue motorcyclists driving dangerously on A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage

Police pursued motorcyclists on the A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Teen with autism slams Oaklands College for delaying course days before it was due to start

Oaklands College's Welwyn Garden City campus. Picture: Nick Gill

Pay and display to start next week in Welwyn Garden City

Campus West car park. Picture: Danny Loo

Thousands of people stranded abroad after Thomas Cook ceases trading

Thomas Cook in Welwyn Garden City is closing after the company ceased trading. Picture: Kevin Lines

Slam Dunk 2020 line-up: Don Broco announced as first headliner of Hatfield music festival

Slam Dunk Festival 2020 will take place at Hatfield Park on Sunday, May 24

Most Read

Police pursue motorcyclists driving dangerously on A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage

Police pursued motorcyclists on the A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Teen with autism slams Oaklands College for delaying course days before it was due to start

Oaklands College's Welwyn Garden City campus. Picture: Nick Gill

Pay and display to start next week in Welwyn Garden City

Campus West car park. Picture: Danny Loo

Thousands of people stranded abroad after Thomas Cook ceases trading

Thomas Cook in Welwyn Garden City is closing after the company ceased trading. Picture: Kevin Lines

Slam Dunk 2020 line-up: Don Broco announced as first headliner of Hatfield music festival

Slam Dunk Festival 2020 will take place at Hatfield Park on Sunday, May 24

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Datchworth up and running with home victory over Luton

John Simons got Datchworth's first try in the win over Luton. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Blue badge holder with MS asked to prove her disability to Herts County Council

Blue Badge holder Alison Gann was asked for more information to renew her disabled bus pass by Herts County Council. Picture: Supplied

Plan for more children’s homes in Hertfordshire for young people in care

Hertfordshire County Council is looking to increase the number of children's homes it owns.

Slam Dunk 2020 line-up: Don Broco announced as first headliner of Hatfield music festival

Slam Dunk Festival 2020 will take place at Hatfield Park on Sunday, May 24

Teen with autism slams Oaklands College for delaying course days before it was due to start

Oaklands College's Welwyn Garden City campus. Picture: Nick Gill
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists