Disabled Welwyn Garden City man with serious lung condition has car vandalised

PUBLISHED: 17:07 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:13 14 March 2019

Thieves caused over £600 worth of damage to Paul Timms' car by stealing his catalytic converter. Picture: DANNY LOO

A stroke survivor with a serious lung condition has had his car vandalised in a disabled bay outside his Welwyn Garden City home.

Paul Timms, 58, of Blytheway, went out to his vehicle on Tuesday morning to take his neighbour to hospital for an operation when he discovered that it had been damaged overnight.

The catalytic converter was stolen and wiring had been cut, Supertyres told Paul.

Paul said: “I don’t claim anything off the government.

“I am entitled to a car because of my disability, but we just use our own car so that my wife can drive it also.”

Paul explained that he has had the car fixed by Supertyres, who were very helpful and even drove him home as a kind gesture.

He needs a working car in case he has an emergency, which is likely with his condition, so his wife can take him to hospital.

If you know anything about this crime, please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 41/23124/19.

