Digswell Viaduct turns 170 years old
PUBLISHED: 08:20 09 August 2020
The Digswell Viaduct, located between Welwyn Garden City and Digswell, celebrated its 170th birthday this week.
The 475m long, 30m high viaduct was built between 1848 and 1850 and officially opened August 6 1850.
Queen Victoria opened the viaduct, but was reportedly so frightened of its height that she refused to travel across it.
Instead choosing to travel in a horse-drawn carriage to travel the length of the bridge on the ground, before re-entering the train at the other end of the viaduct and continuing her journey.
The Grade II* listed viaduct boasts 40 arches that carry the East Coast Main Line, which stretches from London to Edinburgh.
The land beside the Digswell Viaduct has recently drawn a lot of attention after it was split up into plots and listed for auction.
The sale of the land led to a petition to stop any potential development – which received more than 4,200 signatures.
