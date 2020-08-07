Digswell Viaduct turns 170 years old

The Digswell Viaduct. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin Archant

The Digswell Viaduct, located between Welwyn Garden City and Digswell, celebrated its 170th birthday this week.

Digswell Viaduct and steam train 1957 [Picture: Ken Wright Digswell Viaduct and steam train 1957 [Picture: Ken Wright

The 475m long, 30m high viaduct was built between 1848 and 1850 and officially opened August 6 1850.

Queen Victoria opened the viaduct, but was reportedly so frightened of its height that she refused to travel across it.

Digswell viaduct Digswell viaduct

Instead choosing to travel in a horse-drawn carriage to travel the length of the bridge on the ground, before re-entering the train at the other end of the viaduct and continuing her journey.

The Grade II* listed viaduct boasts 40 arches that carry the East Coast Main Line, which stretches from London to Edinburgh.

The land beside the Digswell Viaduct has recently drawn a lot of attention after it was split up into plots and listed for auction.

The sale of the land led to a petition to stop any potential development – which received more than 4,200 signatures.