Riding charity holds online art and photography competition
- Credit: Digswell Place Group Riding for the Disabled Association.
Amateur artists and photographers submitted creative works based on the theme of horses, pets and wildlife to raise funds for a small Welwyn Garden City charity.
Digswell Place Group Riding for the Disabled Association, which offers riding sessions for both disabled adults and children, relies on donations and fundraising to keep the stables up and running.
During the pandemic lockdown they ran an online art and photography competition to raise funds and encourage people to get creative, sponsored by Odyssey Health Club and Spa in Knebworth, Mather Marshall of Knebworth, Peter Hoskins Photography, Art Van Go Knebworth and winner of the David Shepherd Wildlife Artist of the year, Andrew Pledge.
Prizes included art materials, memberships to Odyssey Health Club and Spa, signed limited edition prints by artist Andrew Pledge and vouchers.
The winners were: age 3-6 Isabella Grover; age 7-10 Emily Norris (art) and Isabella Goodwin (photography); age 11-13 Holly Philpot (art) Olivia Kochanowska (photography); age 14-17 Monica Atherton (art) Poppy Burton (photography); and 18+ Clare Tomlinson (art) and Jess Castle (photography).
Some of the winners came up to the stables to receive prizes and to meet the horses.
