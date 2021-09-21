News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Riding charity holds online art and photography competition

Matt Adams

Published: 8:23 AM September 21, 2021   
Competition winners with representatives of Digswell Place Group Riding for the Disabled Association.

Competition winners with representatives of Digswell Place Group Riding for the Disabled Association and sponsors. - Credit: Digswell Place Group Riding for the Disabled Association.

Amateur artists and photographers submitted creative works based on the theme of horses, pets and wildlife to raise funds for a small Welwyn Garden City charity.

Digswell Place Group Riding for the Disabled Association, which offers riding sessions for both disabled adults and children, relies on donations and fundraising to keep the stables up and running.

During the pandemic lockdown they ran an online art and photography competition to raise funds and encourage people to get creative, sponsored by Odyssey Health Club and Spa in Knebworth, Mather Marshall of Knebworth, Peter Hoskins Photography, Art Van Go Knebworth and winner of the David Shepherd Wildlife Artist of the year, Andrew Pledge.

Prizes included art materials, memberships to Odyssey Health Club and Spa, signed limited edition prints by artist Andrew Pledge and vouchers.

The winners were: age 3-6 Isabella Grover; age 7-10 Emily Norris (art) and Isabella Goodwin (photography); age 11-13 Holly Philpot (art) Olivia Kochanowska (photography); age 14-17 Monica Atherton (art) Poppy Burton (photography); and 18+ Clare Tomlinson (art) and Jess Castle (photography).

Some of the winners came up to the stables to receive prizes and to meet the horses.

Digswell Place Group Riding for the Disabled Association art and photography competition.

Digswell Place Group Riding for the Disabled Association art and photography competition. - Credit: Olivia Kochanowska

Digswell Place Group Riding for the Disabled Association art and photography competition.

Digswell Place Group Riding for the Disabled Association art and photography competition. - Credit: Monica Atherton

Digswell Place Group Riding for the Disabled Association art and photography competition.

Digswell Place Group Riding for the Disabled Association art and photography competition. - Credit: Jess Castle

Digswell Place Group Riding for the Disabled Association art and photography competition.

Digswell Place Group Riding for the Disabled Association art and photography competition. - Credit: Isabella Grover

Digswell Place Group Riding for the Disabled Association art and photography competition.

Digswell Place Group Riding for the Disabled Association art and photography competition. - Credit: Isabella Goodwin

Digswell Place Group Riding for the Disabled Association art and photography competition.

Digswell Place Group Riding for the Disabled Association art and photography competition. - Credit: Holly Philpot

Digswell Place Group Riding for the Disabled Association art and photography competition.

Digswell Place Group Riding for the Disabled Association art and photography competition. - Credit: Emily Norris

Digswell Place Group Riding for the Disabled Association art and photography competition.

Digswell Place Group Riding for the Disabled Association art and photography competition. - Credit: Deb Burton

Digswell Place Group Riding for the Disabled Association art and photography competition.

Digswell Place Group Riding for the Disabled Association art and photography competition. - Credit: Claire Tomlinson

Prize winner Isabella Grover with Amanda Morrall from Digswell Place Group Riding for the Disabled Association.

Prize winner Isabella Grover with Amanda Morrall from Digswell Place Group Riding for the Disabled Association. - Credit: Digswell Place Group Riding for the Disabled Association.

Prize winner Monica Atherton with Amanda Morrall from Digswell Place Group Riding for the Disabled Association.

Prize winner Monica Atherton with Amanda Morrall from Digswell Place Group Riding for the Disabled Association. - Credit: Digswell Place Group Riding for the Disabled Association.

Prize winner Poppy Burton with Amanda Morrall from Digswell Place Group Riding for the Disabled Association.

Prize winner Poppy Burton with Amanda Morrall from Digswell Place Group Riding for the Disabled Association. - Credit: Digswell Place Group Riding for the Disabled Association.




Author Picture Icon
