Vouchers and year spa membership to be won in wildlife art competition

Published: 3:11 PM February 8, 2021

The Digswell Place Group Riding for the Disabled - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

Digswell Place Group Riding for the Disabled Association is inviting readers to enter their online art and photography competition.

The theme for the competition will be 'Horses, pets, and wildlife', and the prizes range from a £300 John Lewis voucher to a year-long membership at the Odyssey Health Club and Spa in Knebworth.

You can enter your art into either the artwork and photography category.

There are five age groups: 3-6, 7-10, 11- 13, 14-17, and 18 and over, with an entry fee of £3 for children and £5 for adults.

There will be an art winner and a photographic winner in each category.

Andrew Pledge, the winner of the David Shepherd wildlife of the year artist 2020, will be giving out signed prints to some of the winners.

To enter and find out more about the competition visit: art.digswellplacerda.org.uk.

The closing date for entries is March 5.