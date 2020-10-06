Advanced search

More CCTV footage released after Digswell house targeted by vandal

PUBLISHED: 15:09 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:40 06 October 2020

Herts police have released cctv footage of a house in Digswell having its windows smashed. Picture: Herts police

Following an incident in which a man broke several windows and daubed paint on a house in Digswell, Herts police have released further CCTV footage as part of an appeal for witnesses and information.

At around 9pm on Sunday, August 23 paint was daubed on the front of a property in Hertford Road, the new footage shows this incident.

Also, around 10.50pm on Thursday, August 20 three windows of the same property were intentionally broken and two windows of a vehicle parked on the drive were also smashed.

PC Gemma Walsh-Beasley, who is investigating, said: “These have been distressing incidents for the victim.

“Do you recognise the person in the newly released footage and can you help us identify them? If so I would like to hear from you.

“If you are able to help I can be contacted directly via email at gemma.walsh-beasley2@herts.pnn.police.uk”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/66836/20 or 41/67657/20.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

More CCTV footage released after Digswell house targeted by vandal

