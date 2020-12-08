Did lockdown 2.0 work in reducing the number of coronavirus cases?

Coronavirus cases are lower in Welwyn Hatfield after the lockdown, but higher in Hertsmere. Picture: Darko Stojanovic / Pixabay Pixabay.com

Lockdown 2.0 ended last week and the latest statistics show that coronavirus cases are now lower for Welwyn Hatfield than they were at the start of lockdown, but higher in Hertsmere.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

For the week November 27 to December 3 there were 138 cases in Welwyn Hatfield compared to 200 cases in the week from November 1 to 7.

For Hertsmere there were 159 cases for the week November 27 to December 3, but there were only 105 cases in the week from November 1 to 7.

You may also want to watch:

Between November 27 to December 3 the average area in England had 126 cases per 100,000, over this same time Welwyn Hatfield had 112 and Hertsmere had 152.

At the start of lockdown, November 1 to 7, the average area in England reached 182, Welwyn Hatfield had 163, Hertsmere had 100.

There have been 118 coronavirus-related deaths registered to 27 Nov in Welwyn Hatfield, an increase of four since October 30.

Hertsmere has had 205 coronavirus-related deaths registered to November 27, an increase of 13 since October 30.