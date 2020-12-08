Advanced search

Did lockdown 2.0 work in reducing the number of coronavirus cases?

PUBLISHED: 15:46 08 December 2020 | UPDATED: 15:46 08 December 2020

Coronavirus cases are lower in Welwyn Hatfield after the lockdown, but higher in Hertsmere. Picture: Darko Stojanovic / Pixabay

Coronavirus cases are lower in Welwyn Hatfield after the lockdown, but higher in Hertsmere. Picture: Darko Stojanovic / Pixabay

Pixabay.com

Lockdown 2.0 ended last week and the latest statistics show that coronavirus cases are now lower for Welwyn Hatfield than they were at the start of lockdown, but higher in Hertsmere.

For the week November 27 to December 3 there were 138 cases in Welwyn Hatfield compared to 200 cases in the week from November 1 to 7.

For Hertsmere there were 159 cases for the week November 27 to December 3, but there were only 105 cases in the week from November 1 to 7.

You may also want to watch:

Between November 27 to December 3 the average area in England had 126 cases per 100,000, over this same time Welwyn Hatfield had 112 and Hertsmere had 152.

At the start of lockdown, November 1 to 7, the average area in England reached 182, Welwyn Hatfield had 163, Hertsmere had 100.

There have been 118 coronavirus-related deaths registered to 27 Nov in Welwyn Hatfield, an increase of four since October 30.

Hertsmere has had 205 coronavirus-related deaths registered to November 27, an increase of 13 since October 30.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Did lockdown 2.0 work in reducing the number of coronavirus cases?

Coronavirus cases are lower in Welwyn Hatfield after the lockdown, but higher in Hertsmere. Picture: Darko Stojanovic / Pixabay

Pop-up Post Office set for town centre

The Hatfield town centre Post Office. Picture: Alan Davies

Life-saving COVID-19 vaccine rolled out in our area from today

Covid-19 vaccinations have begun across the country today, with the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, Cambridge University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust among the first wave of hospital hubs to offer it. Picture: Getty images

Urgent toy appeal for East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust children’s wards

The East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity has launched the Magic of Play Urgent Toy Appeal because infection control due to the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a shortage of toys on the children's wards. Picture: Pexels

Freemasons donate more than £1,000 to ‘outstanding’ Isabel Hospice

isabel Hospice received a grant of more than £1,000 from Hertfordshire Freemasons. Picture: Isabel Hospice