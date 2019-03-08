Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 00:00 14 September 2019

Public Notice

DHL SUPPLY CHAIN LIMITED of 3 Lumsdale Road, Cobra Court, Stretford, Manchester, M32 OUT is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 11 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at the operating centre at Marks & Spencers, Travellers Lane, Welham Green, Hertfordshire AL10 8XF.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at East of England, Hilkrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

