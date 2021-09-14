News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
World-leading Welham Green company celebrates Queen’s Award success

Dan Mountney

Published: 1:00 PM September 14, 2021   
Detectortesters

The Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, Robert Voss (right) presents Detectortesters with their Queen's Award. - Credit: Nicola Sanders Photography

A world-leading designer and manufacturer of test equipment for fire detection systems is celebrating winning a Queen’s Award for Enterprise: International Trade for a third time. 

Detectortesters have been honoured for their innovative and pioneering products, which are keeping buildings and people safe in more than 140 different countries. 

Having previously been honoured with a Queen’s Award for International Trade in 2003 and a Queen’s Award for Innovation in 2014, the Welham Green-based company were recognised for their latest award in a ceremony with the Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, Robert Voss, and the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield, Peter Hebden and Barbara Fitzsimon.

Detectortesters Queen's Award

Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield, Peter Hebden (right) and Barbara Fitzsimon were given a tour of the company's facilities. - Credit: Nicola Sanders Photography

Prior to the presentation ceremony, guests took a tour of the company’s site before joining employees for the ceremony and a celebratory afternoon tea. 

“It’s a tremendous feeling for the company to have been honoured in this way. To have now received such recognition three times is extremely special,” said managing director, Robert Campbell. 

“Winning our first award was a great achievement, but the second, and now third award proves our commitment to what we do and acknowledges the efforts of everyone involved in the business.”

Detectortesters

A ceremony was held at the company's Welham Green HQ. - Credit: Nicola Sanders Photography

Sales and marketing director, Philip Bartlam was keen to thank Detectortesters’ clients, saying: “I would like to thank our customers and partners for the significant role they have played in this award.  

“We are nothing without our customers and we are lucky to have a loyal, global customer base who believe in us and challenge us to deliver the tools they need to ensure fire safety standards are developed and maintained.” 

The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious business awards in the UK, with more than 7,000 companies having won an award since it was first established in 1965.

Detectortesters Queen's Award

Detectortesters have won a Queen's Award before, in 2003 and 2014. - Credit: Nicola Sanders Photography

The awards celebrate the success of exciting and innovative businesses which are leading the way with pioneering products or services, with 205 won this year alone. 

To find out more about Detectortesters, visit www.detectortesters.com.

