Have you got a spare bed for a young homeless person?

A homelessness charity for young people is appealing for hosts from Hatfield to Royston.

Depaul UK, which has taken over the service from Herts Young Homeless, says hosts must be willing to take in a young person at risk of homelessness for one night at a time.

Noreen Gilhespy, Depaul's Nightstop co-ordinator for Hertfordshire, said: "As a volunteer-led service, we depend on the volunteer hosts who provide a home for young people. I would encourage anyone who wants to make a real difference to someone's life to get in touch.

"Similarly, any schools, youth centres, or council services working with young people who could be at risk should get in touch if they want to find out more about our services. It's an exciting time and we want to build as many relationships as possible."

To find out more about becoming a host, or a referral partner contact Ms Gilhespy on 07966 742924 or at Nightstop.Hertfordshire@depaulcharity.org.uk.