Den and Ben: WGC's Dennis Lewis on the Ebenezer Howard statue
Dennis Lewis
- Credit: Supplied
Welwyn Garden City's former mayor Dennis Lewis spends time with the newly-installed statue of Ebenezer Howard, who he has nicknamed 'Ben'.
Ben and I went for a lovely walk up and down Howardsgate this week.
It was a beautiful day in a beautiful setting, and Ben said that it was a great relief to be freed from that heavy disk pressing down on him! He is now upstanding and clearly visible to all those who live in or visit Welwyn Garden City.
Hearty congratulations are due to chairman Peter Waine and the Centenary Foundation, for creating this historic tribute to the man whose early vision of Garden Cities as 'a mix of town and country' over a century ago has been adopted and adapted throughout the world.
It was a singular honour to stand beside him and hold his hand - what a pity that Andrew Carnegie is no longer with us. It was his brilliant idea to honour our prescient founder, Sir Ebenezer Howard with a likeness, to stand and survey how his dream has become solid reality.
You may also want to watch:
That reality has improved the lives of millions of people. And it is our responsibility to ensure that nothing damages, destroys or perverts what we describe as “The Garden City Ethos”.
Most Read
- 1 Louis de Soissons gets green light for ‘ground-breaking’ £30 million automotive project
- 2 Drug trafficker guilty of 'cruel and tragic' Cameron Hill murder
- 3 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 4 Car seized following traffic offences in Hatfield
- 5 May Bank Holiday bin collection date changes in Welwyn Hatfield
- 6 What's on this weekend? 9 ideas for things to do this May Bank Holiday
- 7 Man suing Chief Constable over 'racially motivated arrest'
- 8 Police appeal launched after criminal damage at primary school
- 9 Labour and Conservative councillors demonstrate against proposed one per cent NHS staff pay rise
- 10 COVID marshals to be recruited in Herts amid fears of a third wave