Demolition of former Welwyn Garden City pub under way to make room for more homes

Demolition of former pub The Bull, which was most recently trading as Chinese restaurant The East, at Stanborough has commenced. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

A well-known building in Welwyn Garden City will soon be no more, with its demolition underway.

The East restaurant on Great North Road at Stanborough, which closed in October 2017 and was formerly the site of pub The Bull, is making way for the construction of eight four-bedroom homes.

The development the includes car parking, bin and cycle storage and landscaping, with the vehicle access point to be retained.

Plans to demolish the existing building and construct seven homes were approved last July, before a proposal with one additional four-bedroom dwelling and extra parking spaces was granted permission in October.

The report to Welwyn Hatfield Council said: “(The development) would not conflict with the purposes of including land in the Green Belt.

“The impact upon the street scene would be acceptable and would represent a significant improvement to the appearance of the site and the existing worn building there.”

