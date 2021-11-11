Dementia café donations will go towards Christmas party

A dementia friendly community café has received £1,000 in donations thanks to local fundraising efforts.

The donations will be put towards the activities, community events and social outings organised by the café, which is based in Digswell Village Hall, Harmer Green Lane and runs on Tuesdays twice a month from 11am-2pm.

Welwyn Garden City Runners donated £800 which they raised at a local village fundraising event in conjunction with the organisers of the Welwyn Festival.

The Mayor, Cllr Peter Hebden also bequeathed £200 as part of the Locality Budget Scheme.

The donations will also go towards the café’s annual Christmas party on December 21 which is open to everyone from the community for three hours of Christmas joy, entertainment and social interaction.

The café provides a safe and welcoming environment and helps reduce the stigma associated with dementia by supporting those affected plus educating the local community on the neurological condition.

The café is run by Home Instead Welwyn and Hatfield’s dementia trainer and champion, Jane Andrews, who said: “We have been overwhelmed by the generosity and hard work of the community, we can’t thank them enough for their kind donations.

"It’s brilliant to see local community events up and running after a year of little activity due to the pandemic, and we are very excited to welcome everyone on December 21.”

Owner of Home Instead Welwyn and Hatfield, Aakash Pattni said: “A huge part of our services offered at Home Instead is our specialist dementia care. Our CAREGivers are trained to support those living with the condition continue to live well independently in their own homes.

“The café has been a huge part of educating the community on dementia and Jane has been at the forefront of this effort. It’s fantastic to be able to host events like our Christmas party and we look forward to doing more in the future.”

To find out more about the Dementia Friendly Community Café and Home Instead’s Welwyn and Hatfield home care services visit https://www.homeinstead.co.uk/welwyn-hatfield/ or call 01707 240650.