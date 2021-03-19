News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Dementia café to reopen in summer

Matt Powell

Published: 3:30 PM March 19, 2021   
A dementia friendly café which is normally held every second Tuesday in Digswell  Village Hall will be reopening in the summer.

Home Instead Welwyn's Dementia Friendly Community Café, which was launched in 2017, will be running again from Tuesday, June 8.

A 1940's Tea Dance, presented by The Dementia Friendly Community Café with live music from the Barn-

The Dementia Friendly Community Café at Digswell Village Hall will open again in June. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

Doors will open from 11am until 2pm, refreshments and a light lunch will be available to purchase at a minimal cost to all guests.

Their aim is to reduce loneliness by providing a welcoming and friendly atmosphere to join in fun activities and companionship specifically aimed at isolated community members, their families, carers and their loved ones.

With an ageing population, cases of dementia are increasing, which means that more and more people in the local area will be affected by the condition at some point in their lives.

For further information you can call Home Instead Welwyn on 01707 240 650 or visit their website: www.homeinstead.co.uk/welwyn

