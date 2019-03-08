Welwyn Garden City gets 'yarn bombed' for Dementia Action Week

As part of Dementia Action Week the Alzheimer's Society is 'Yarn Bombing' the coronation fountain in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City has been 'yarn bombed' to raise awareness for Dementia Action Week.

As part of Dementia Action Week the Alzheimer's Society is 'Yarn Bombing' the coronation fountain in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Alzheimer's Society asked for people across Hertfordshire's garden cities to knit or crochet as many of its 'Forget-Me-Not' flowers as possible.

These were then put into fountains at Welwyn and Letchworth garden cities, which can now be used as a focus point for passers-by to write down an action, big or small, that they could do to help make their community more dementia friendly.

Jacky Taverner, Alzheimer's Society dementia support manager and organiser of the 'yarn bomb', said she was overwhelmed by the response from Herts residents.

"Clubs and groups across Hertfordshire got involved and individuals of all abilities had a go, including a group of men who knitted together over a pint," she said.



10-year-old Ella Kiely, of Welwyn, has already added an action to the WGC fountain.

"My action is to share with my friends how to become a Dementia Friend too.

"I became a Dementia Friend at Brownies. I didn't know much about dementia before then but it really helped me to learn how others might be feeling."

Councillor Fiona Thomson, who is the cair of Welwyn Hatfield Dementia Action Alliance, urged others to get involved.

"My mum is living with dementia, I understand the challenges the condition brings to those diagnosed but also to the wider family," said the Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor.

"We can all do our bit to help create a dementia friendly community, in our everyday lives it can be as simple as keeping in touch with those living with dementia or being more patient in a supermarket queue if someone is taking longer at the till."

She hopes this will also get the attention of businesses so they can make the adjustments needed to help dementia sufferers stay connected with society and carry on doing the things they want.



"That's what the local Dementia Action Alliance is all about and we'd encourage all businesses in Welwyn Hatfield to get involved and sign up," added Cllr Thomson.

Alzheimer Society research shows over 850,000 people in the UK have a form of dementia, which is expected to soar to one million in 2021 and then double by 2051.

Despite the huge numbers of people living with dementia, two-thirds of people still feel isolated and lonely according to the society.

"Alzheimer's Society is determined to make sure no-one with dementia has to face a future alone," Ms Taverner said.

People have until Sunday, May 26 - the end of the awareness week - to add their action to the display by the fountain.