Deliveroo coming to Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield

Deliveroo is coming to Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield next month.

Motorcyclists are also encouraged to apply, Picture: Mikael Buck / Deliveroo

The fast food delivery service is on the lookout - ahead of its Welwyn Hatfield launch - for car, bicycle, scooter, motorbike riders or drivers to get food to customers in as little as 15 minutes.

Harrison Foster, Deliveroo's UK regional director, said: "We've seen a huge demand for Deliveroo in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield and we're excited to be launching next month - we're really excited to be creating new work opportunities for local people.

"The team is looking for people with passion, drive and great customer service, who are seeking the added benefit of flexible hours among other perks.

"We would encourage anyone looking for a fast paced and active job to apply through our website."

Riders will be automatically enrolled in a free insurance package to ensure they are covered while out on the road.

Apply at deliveroo.co.uk/apply.