Advanced search

Breaking

Long delays on M25 due to crash near Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 17:17 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:17 10 September 2020

A crash is causing delays in Potters Bar. Picture: HCC

A crash is causing delays in Potters Bar. Picture: HCC

Archant

There are currently long delays on the M25 – which will likely cause a knock-on effect on the A1(M) – following a crash near Potters Bar.

You may also want to watch:

The B556 Mutton Lane is now being used as a diversion route for traffic.

Hertfordshire Highways has asked drivers to avoid the area where possible and expect long delays.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Poppy, 5, ‘traumatised’ after throat ‘slit’ in Hatfield Asda accident

Poppy hurt her neck on the clothes rail, left, and was taken to Lister Hospital, right. Picture: Supplied by the Williams family.

Hatfield school confirms coronavirus case and sends year group home to self-isolate

St Philip Howard primary school

Whole year group at Stanborough School to study from home for two weeks after confirmed coronavirus case

Stanborough School. Picture: Danny Loo

Appeal to find relatives of Welwyn Garden City woman who passed away

The council are trying to find family and friends of a lady who recently passed away. Picture: Kevin Lines

Hertsmere has highest Coronavirus positive tests in East of England

There are now more cases in Hertsmere than any other local authority area in East of England. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Poppy, 5, ‘traumatised’ after throat ‘slit’ in Hatfield Asda accident

Poppy hurt her neck on the clothes rail, left, and was taken to Lister Hospital, right. Picture: Supplied by the Williams family.

Hatfield school confirms coronavirus case and sends year group home to self-isolate

St Philip Howard primary school

Whole year group at Stanborough School to study from home for two weeks after confirmed coronavirus case

Stanborough School. Picture: Danny Loo

Appeal to find relatives of Welwyn Garden City woman who passed away

The council are trying to find family and friends of a lady who recently passed away. Picture: Kevin Lines

Hertsmere has highest Coronavirus positive tests in East of England

There are now more cases in Hertsmere than any other local authority area in East of England. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

On World Suicide Prevention Day Herts residents share their stories

Support is available in Hertfordshire as highlighted by World Suicide Prevention Day. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Long delays on M25 due to crash near Potters Bar

A crash is causing delays in Potters Bar. Picture: HCC

Welwyn Garden City school makes mask wearing mandatory in corridors

Monk's Walk School. Picture: Danny Loo

Tickets still available for Pub in the Park’s drive in Garden Party at Knebworth House

The stage at the first Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party. Picture: Edd Cope

StayAlive App upgraded ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day

StayAlive, a suicide prevention app, has been relaunched for World Suicide Prevention Day. Picture: GettyImages/iStockphoto