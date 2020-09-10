Breaking

Long delays on M25 due to crash near Potters Bar

A crash is causing delays in Potters Bar. Picture: HCC Archant

There are currently long delays on the M25 – which will likely cause a knock-on effect on the A1(M) – following a crash near Potters Bar.

The B556 Mutton Lane is now being used as a diversion route for traffic.

Hertfordshire Highways has asked drivers to avoid the area where possible and expect long delays.