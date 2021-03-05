Train delays after person reportedly on railway between Potters Bar and Welwyn Garden City

Published: 12:03 PM March 5, 2021

All lines between Potters Bar and Welwyn Garden City had to be closed following reports of a vulnerable person on the railway this morning.

At 11:43am, Great Northern Rail tweeted that: "Emergency services have confirmed the person is safe, and trains are going to be able to run through the area at normal speed again very shortly."

All lines are now reopening between the two stations, but delays will remain to services while this happens.