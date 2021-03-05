News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Train delays after person reportedly on railway between Potters Bar and Welwyn Garden City

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 12:03 PM March 5, 2021   
Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Jonathan Morris

Welwyn Garden City train station - Credit: Jonathan Morris

All lines between Potters Bar and Welwyn Garden City had to be closed following reports of a vulnerable person on the railway this morning.

At 11:43am, Great Northern Rail tweeted that: "Emergency services have confirmed the person is safe, and trains are going to be able to run through the area at normal speed again very shortly."

All lines are now reopening between the two stations, but delays will remain to services while this happens.

