Life-saving defibrillator at Welwyn Garden City's Snappy Snaps

Left to Right: Phil Brimley, WHBC; Arline Hursey, DiPPs; Katie Hursey, DiPPs; Cllr Fiona Thomson; and Andy Cremer, WHBC, outside Snappy Snapps. Picture: Supplied. Archant

A new defibrillator has been installed at Welwyn Garden City's Snappy Snaps.

The device, at the central town centre location, can be used by getting a code from the ambulance despatch system when dialling 999.

The person attending the scene can then use the defibrillator to give a high-energy electric shock to the heart through the chest wall when someone is in cardiac arrest,

So far, 31 defibrillators have been installed across Welwyn Hatfield thanks to Defibrillators in Public Places (DiPPs).

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Cllr Fiona Thomson, who is executive member for public health, said: "Evidence shows that if someone has fallen victim to cardiac arrest then the earlier the defibrillation, the greater chance of survival and better quality of life post-survival they have."