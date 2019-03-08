Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City set to close

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is earmarked to close in 2020. Picture: Nina Morgan Archant

Debenhams has announced today that Welwyn Garden City’s store and 21 other branches are due to close in 2020.

All stores are expected to remain open throughout 2019, including Christmas.

The department store recently went into administration, selling its entire ownership to its creditors.

Terry Duddy, executive chairman of Debenhams, said: “The issues facing the UK high street are very well known.

“Debenhams has a clear strategy and a bright future, but in order for the business to prosper, we need to restructure the group's store portfolio and its balance sheet.

“Our priority is to save as many stores and as many jobs as we can, while making the business fit for the future.”

Which Debenhams stores are set to close?

The full list of Debenhams stores expected to close are as follows: Altrincham, Ashford, Birmingham Fort, Canterbury, Chatham, Eastbourne, Folkestone, Great Yarmouth, Guildford, Kirkcaldy, Orpington, Slough, Southport, Southsea, Staines, Stockton, Walton, Wandsworth, Welwyn Garden City, Wimbledon, Witney, Wolverhampton.