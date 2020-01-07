Welwyn Garden City's Debenhams closure date confirmed

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is set to close in just over a week. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin. Archant

Welwyn Garden City's Debenhams store has confirmed it will be closing on Wednesday, January 15.

Last month a spokesman for the company told the Welwyn Hatfield Times that the property reverts to the landlord on January 24, but that the store may close earlier.

There is currently a sign visible in the shop counting down the number of remaining days.

Debenhams announced the closure of the shop, and 21 others, in April last year, not long after going into administration - but the final date was unknown.

There have been concerns about its closure and what will replace the store.

A report by chartered surveyors Brasier Freeth revealed the site was offered for rent to 111 companies last year, but there was very little interest.

The report said: "The prospect of this unit becoming and potentially remaining vacant for a prolonged period would have an adverse impact on the overall retail circuit and the vitality and viability of Welwyn Garden City centre."

Following the report, an application was submitted to turn the site into 27 flats - with part of the building kept for retail.

At the time, Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Anthony Dennis suggested the lack of interest from retailers painted a "worrying picture" for the future of the town centre.