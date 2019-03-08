Welwyn Garden City murder-accused to be assessed on fitness to plea over Louise Lotz death

Former Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Louise Lotz died on August 24. Picture: Submitted. Archant

A Welwyn Garden City woman accused of murdering a former councillor has appeared in court this morning.

Debby Foxwell, of Fordwich Road in the town, appeared at St Albans Crown Court over the death of her next-door neighbour Louise Lotz.

The 40-year-old is to be assessed by a psychiatrist to see if she is fit to plead to the charge.

The defendant's barrister asked Judge Michael Kay QC for the charges not be put to her at this stage.

She is now due to enter pleas on January 10, with a trial date provisionally set for early February if Ms Foxwell pleads not guilty.

Due to the nature of her charge, Ms Foxwell has been remanded in custody.

Marietta Louise Lotz, who represented the Peartree ward from 2008 to 2011 for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, was found collapsed in the street in Fordwich Road just before 8pm on August 24, having suffered serious head injuries.

Paramedics attended and the 64-year-old received medical treatment, but died shortly after.