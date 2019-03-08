Welwyn Garden City woman charged with murder after woman in her 60s dies in street

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in her 60s in Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Submitted Archant

A Welwyn Garden City woman has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in the town on Saturday night.

Police are guarding the scene at Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City, where there is an ongoing murder investigation. Supplied. Police are guarding the scene at Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City, where there is an ongoing murder investigation. Supplied.

Debby Foxwell, of Fordwich Road, was charged with murder and aggravated burglary yesterday evening after a woman aged in her 60s was found collapsed outside an address in the road having suffered serious head injuries.

Emergency services had been called to Fordwich Road just before 8pm on Saturday to reports of a disturbance, with paramedics administering medical treatment at the scene.

Sadly the woman passed away a short while later.

Ms Foxwell and a 36-year-old man from Welwyn Garden City were both arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday evening, but the man has since been released with no further action.

Police at the scene in Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City, where a woman died after suffering serious head injuries. A murder investigation has since been launched. Picture: Submitted Police at the scene in Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City, where a woman died after suffering serious head injuries. A murder investigation has since been launched. Picture: Submitted

The 40-year-old has been remanded into custody and is due to appear before Hatfield Remand Court tomorrow (Tuesday).

Detective Chief Inspector Jerome Kent, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, is leading the investigation.

He said: "Our thoughts are very much with the victim's family and friends at what is a very upsetting time for them and we ask that their privacy is respected.

"I understand that news of this incident will be unsettling to the wider community, but I would like to confirm that we are treating it as an isolated offence and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the victim's death.

"I also ask residents to refrain from speculating about the circumstances on social media, as this will not only cause distress to the victim's family but could also impact the investigation and associated justice process.

"Lastly, I would like to thank those people who have already assisted us with our enquiries - but if you believe you have information that could assist our investigation and have not yet spoken with us, then please get in touch as soon as possible."

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the police's force communications room via an online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting Operation Paragone.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has proactively referred this incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for review.