Man in his 30s dies after being hit by a train

A man in his 30s sadly died last night on the Cambridge to London Great Northern train line.

At 8.48pm, British Transport Police were called to Letchworth after a casualty on the tracks.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

His family have been informed and a report will be prepared for the coroner.