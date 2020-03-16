Advanced search

Man in his 30s dies after being hit by a train

PUBLISHED: 10:25 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:25 16 March 2020

A man in his 30s has died on the Govia-operated Great Northern line. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

A man in his 30s sadly died last night on the Cambridge to London Great Northern train line.

At 8.48pm, British Transport Police were called to Letchworth after a casualty on the tracks.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

His family have been informed and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Drive 24