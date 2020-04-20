Advanced search

Hatfield couple found dead after concern for welfare reports

PUBLISHED: 10:11 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:34 20 April 2020

Police attended the scene at Stockbreach Road in Hatfield.

Archant

A couple from Hatfield have been found dead after a concern for welfare report was made to police.

At 2pm on Saturday, police attended a home on Stockbreach Road where they found a man and woman dead inside the property.

The couple were both in their 70s.

The deaths are not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been informed.

