Hatfield couple found dead after concern for welfare reports

Police attended the scene at Stockbreach Road in Hatfield. Archant

A couple from Hatfield have been found dead after a concern for welfare report was made to police.

At 2pm on Saturday, police attended a home on Stockbreach Road where they found a man and woman dead inside the property.

The couple were both in their 70s.

The deaths are not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been informed.