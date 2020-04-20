Hatfield couple found dead after concern for welfare reports
PUBLISHED: 10:11 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:34 20 April 2020
Archant
A couple from Hatfield have been found dead after a concern for welfare report was made to police.
At 2pm on Saturday, police attended a home on Stockbreach Road where they found a man and woman dead inside the property.
The couple were both in their 70s.
The deaths are not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been informed.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.