Woman pronounced dead in Hatfield woodland

A woman was pronounced dead in woodland following a search for her by police. Archant

A woman was sadly pronounced dead in woodland on the outskirts of Hatfield after she was located by police.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police received a call at 9.50pm yesterday (Sunday, December 30) over concerns for the welfare of a woman in the Coopers Green Lane area near Hatfield.

Police officers, officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Dog Unit and the National Police Air Service (NPAS) responded immediately and conducted a thorough search of woodland off Coopers Green Lane.

A Herts Police spokeswoman told the Welwyn Hatfield Times: “The woman, in her 20s, was located in woodland between Coopers Green Lane and Ellenbrook Fields.

“Colleagues from the ambulance service also attended the scene.

“However she was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.

“Her family have been informed and are being supported by officers.”

Her death is being treated as non-suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.