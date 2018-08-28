Advanced search

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Dead horse found on Welwyn Hatfield road

PUBLISHED: 14:29 02 January 2019

The horse was found on Bradmore Lane in North Mymms. Picture: North Mymms News

The horse was found on Bradmore Lane in North Mymms. Picture: North Mymms News

North Mymms News

A bedraggled bay horse has been found dead and abandoned on a country lane in Welwyn Hatfield.

The horse was found by a North Mymms resident who has reported it to the RSCPA. Picture: North Mymms News

The horse was spotted lying in the mud near a metal gate on Bradmore Lane, close to the Brookmans Park end of the lane, in North Mymms.

The poor creature was found by a North Mymms resident who reported it to the police and the RSPCA at 10.10am.

The horse’s coat and mane are matted, and it is unknown how long it has been there.

Police have passed the report, whose reference number is 102, to the RSPCA.

The horse was found by a North Mymms resident who has reported it to the RSCPA. Picture: North Mymms NewsThe horse was found by a North Mymms resident who has reported it to the RSCPA. Picture: North Mymms News

The resident also found a small flytip further down the lane.

Two freezers and a plastic barrel were among the items dumped.

