Hatfield school appoints new headteacher

Matt Powell

Published: 10:00 AM March 6, 2021   
De Havilland Primary School

Sarah joined De Havilland Primary School seven years ago. - Credit: Sarah King

Sarah King has been appointed permanent headteacher of De Havilland Primary School in Hatfield, and will officially take up this post from the beginning of the summer term.

Having joined De Havilland seven years ago, Sarah moved from early years leader to assistant headteacher and in September 2020 was promoted to head of school.

Sarah, who is looking forward to the new role, said: "I am thrilled to have been appointed as the new substantive headteacher of De Havilland Primary School, enabling me to continue leading the school on its journey of improvement.

"I will endeavour to ensure our children receive the very best education and opportunities to build happy and successful futures, along with a team of inspirational leaders, teachers and the support and expertise of Danes Educational Trust."

De Havilland school became part of the Danes Educational Trust, a trust comprising secondary schools and a primary school in Hertfordshire, in the autumn term 2020.

Hatfield News

