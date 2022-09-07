Duke of Gloucester presents volunteers with Queen's Award

HRH The Duke Of Gloucester presents The Queen's Award for Voluntary Service to de Havilland Aircraft Museum Hertfordshire. - Credit: Tigz Rice Ltd

Volunteers at the De Havilland Aircraft Museum have been presented with an award by the Duke of Gloucester.

Myles Harris-Petts, one of the youngest volunteers and Pauline Dowling, a volunteer and head gardener were both presented with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service by Prince Richard.

Prince Richard arrived at the Museum at noon on Tuesday September 6 and was shown around by chair members of the museum.

The Duke and civil dignitaries met with volunteers to hear about their work which included the specialist teams dedicated to the restoration of the museum’s Mosquitos and its pre-war Dragon Rapide biplane.

The awards received by the volunteers is a sector equivalent of an MBE, which is an appointment of the Order of the British Empire in order to honour the efforts of civilians and servicemen in non-combat roles.

Over 150 volunteers are responsible for all aspects of the museum’s operations: exhibit restoration, site maintenance, visitor hospitality, finance and IT.

The Duke is the museum’s second royal visitor as Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, opened the Walter Goldsmith hangar in 1984.