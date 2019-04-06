New de Havilland Aircraft Museum hangar taking shape

An aerial view of de Havilland Aircraft Museum showing the new hangar taking shape on the right of the picture alongside the current main hangar. Picture: de Havilland Aircraft Museum. de Havilland Aircraft Museum

A new £3million aircraft hangar is taking shape at an aviation museum preserving de Havilland’s heritage.

The de Havilland DH98 Mosquito Prototype at the de Havilland Aircraft Museum. Picture: Alan Davies. The de Havilland DH98 Mosquito Prototype at the de Havilland Aircraft Museum. Picture: Alan Davies.

Organisations are being told they won’t have to wait much longer to be able to use community facilities in the large new hangar being built at the de Havilland Aircraft Museum.

An aerial photograph shows the building being constructed on the museum site in the grounds of historic Salisbury Hall in London Colney.

As soon as it is finished by August this year, the museum will be able to hold events and functions in the near-£3 million National Heritage Lottery-funded project.

After a short break during the winter while aircraft and exhibits are moved into the new hangar, the aviation museum will again offer the full use of the facilities – this time surrounded by historic aircraft designed by de Havilland Aircraft Company at its Hatfield factory.

The assurance came as museum marketing director Mike Nevin fielded calls from a number of organisations eager to become among the first to benefit from the new facility.

The DH98 Mosquito B.Mk.35 at the de Havilland Aircraft Museum. Picture: Alan Davies. The DH98 Mosquito B.Mk.35 at the de Havilland Aircraft Museum. Picture: Alan Davies.

“There will be three conference rooms and a large flexible event space which will be able to be adapted to cater for everything from family celebration parties to large corporate meetings and dinners – the range is almost endless,” said Mr Nevin.

During the construction work, the museum continues to be fully open six days a week, including bank holidays.

It will be welcoming many hundreds of families over the Easter period when a number of special events will be held, ranging from an Easter Egg Hunt quiz, to make and fly your own gliders in special races.

Mr Nevin added: “We are looking forward to a very busy time and meeting lots of new visitors.”

The de Havilland Aircraft Museum’s collection includes three DH Mosquitos, including the DH98 prototype which was designed and built in secret at Salisbury Hall during the Second World War.

The de Havilland DH 106 Comet 4 simulator at the de Havilland Aircraft Museum. Picture: Alan Davies The de Havilland DH 106 Comet 4 simulator at the de Havilland Aircraft Museum. Picture: Alan Davies

The museum’s exhibits also include the fuselage of a de Havilland DH106 Comet 1A, the world’s first commercial turbojet-powered airliner.

Designed and built at Hatfield, the Comet’s maiden flight took place in 1949.

This summer marks the 70th anniversary of chief test pilot John ‘Cat’s Eyes’ Cunningham taking the controls of the first jet airliner.

• Details of the de Havilland Aircraft Museum’s new hangar can be found at www.dehavillandmuseum.co.uk

For functions, contact the museum’s events manager at events@dehavillandmuseum.co.uk