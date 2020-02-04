Welwyn Garden City residents may hear gunfire from Batman TV show filming

The series one poster for cable network EPIX series Pennyworth, which aired last year and was filmed on location at Hatfield House and Knebworth House. The critically-acclaimed DC drama from Warner Horizon Scripted Television will return for season two, with scenes being filmed in Welwyn Garden City. EPIX

A DC Comics Batman-based TV show is currently filming in Welwyn Garden City.

Demolition of the old Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City continues. Picture: Danny Loo Demolition of the old Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City continues. Picture: Danny Loo

Pennyworth, a show about the early life of Batman's butler Alfred, will be filming until 2am tomorrow morning at the former Shredded Wheat Factory site.

Nearby residents have received a letters from the production company warning them that they may hear simulated gunfire between 4pm and 11pm today.

The noise of the gunfire is described as "akin to the sound of fireworks".

The show, which is now filming its second season, describes itself as "the origin story of Alfred Pennyworth, a former special-forces soldier living in London and how he came to work for Bruce Wayne's father".

The crew spent Sunday and Monday preparing the area for filming and will also be there tomorrow from 8am to 6pm packing down the site.

The old Shredded Wheat factory has been a popular destination for film crews, with Simon Pegg and Nick Frost's new Amazon series Truth Seekers filming there in September.