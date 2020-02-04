Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City residents may hear gunfire from Batman TV show filming

PUBLISHED: 14:22 04 February 2020

The series one poster for cable network EPIX series Pennyworth, which aired last year and was filmed on location at Hatfield House and Knebworth House. The critically-acclaimed DC drama from Warner Horizon Scripted Television will return for season two, with scenes being filmed in Welwyn Garden City.

The series one poster for cable network EPIX series Pennyworth, which aired last year and was filmed on location at Hatfield House and Knebworth House. The critically-acclaimed DC drama from Warner Horizon Scripted Television will return for season two, with scenes being filmed in Welwyn Garden City.

EPIX

A DC Comics Batman-based TV show is currently filming in Welwyn Garden City.

Demolition of the old Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City continues. Picture: Danny LooDemolition of the old Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City continues. Picture: Danny Loo

Pennyworth, a show about the early life of Batman's butler Alfred, will be filming until 2am tomorrow morning at the former Shredded Wheat Factory site.

Nearby residents have received a letters from the production company warning them that they may hear simulated gunfire between 4pm and 11pm today.

You may also want to watch:

The noise of the gunfire is described as "akin to the sound of fireworks".

The show, which is now filming its second season, describes itself as "the origin story of Alfred Pennyworth, a former special-forces soldier living in London and how he came to work for Bruce Wayne's father".

The crew spent Sunday and Monday preparing the area for filming and will also be there tomorrow from 8am to 6pm packing down the site.

The old Shredded Wheat factory has been a popular destination for film crews, with Simon Pegg and Nick Frost's new Amazon series Truth Seekers filming there in September.

Most Read

Brocket Hall sold after owners go bust

Brocket Hall has been sold to a new company. Picture: Jess Fulcher

Man charged with string of offences after Potters Bar police chase

Peter Toohey from Waltham Cross has been charged after a police chase ended in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar, yesterday. Picture: Supplied

Man charged and heroin seized in Welwyn Garden City county lines operation

A man was charged for supplying class A drugs in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Lane closure following crash on A1(M) near Hatfield

One lane of the A1(M) is closed following a crash near Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Man, 31, arrested after Potters Bar police chase

Police pursued a white BMX X5 down Darkes Lane in Potters Bar, before arresting a man from Waltham Cross. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Brocket Hall sold after owners go bust

Brocket Hall has been sold to a new company. Picture: Jess Fulcher

Man charged with string of offences after Potters Bar police chase

Peter Toohey from Waltham Cross has been charged after a police chase ended in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar, yesterday. Picture: Supplied

Man charged and heroin seized in Welwyn Garden City county lines operation

A man was charged for supplying class A drugs in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Lane closure following crash on A1(M) near Hatfield

One lane of the A1(M) is closed following a crash near Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Man, 31, arrested after Potters Bar police chase

Police pursued a white BMX X5 down Darkes Lane in Potters Bar, before arresting a man from Waltham Cross. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Garden City residents may hear gunfire from Batman TV show filming

The series one poster for cable network EPIX series Pennyworth, which aired last year and was filmed on location at Hatfield House and Knebworth House. The critically-acclaimed DC drama from Warner Horizon Scripted Television will return for season two, with scenes being filmed in Welwyn Garden City.

Two charged with burglary offences in Potters Bar

Two men have been arrested following Potters Bar burglaries. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Brocket Hall sold after owners go bust

Brocket Hall has been sold to a new company. Picture: Jess Fulcher

Much-changed Welwyn side suffer big loss away to Chiswick

Rob Picken bagged the only try for Welwyn away to Chiswick. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Welwyn Hatfield group wants parents to embrace reusable nappies

Reusable nappies are more better for the environment. Picture: Submitted
Drive 24