Charity donates sensory toys to Welwyn Garden City day centre

A WGC day centre has received a donation of sensory gifts to support adults with learning and physical disabilities.

Local charity the AGMS Foundation, whose ethos is "Actively Serving Humanity" at a local, national, and international level, visited Garden City Day Centre to hand over the toys.

AGMS volunteers were pleased to see the enjoyment these sensory toys brought to members of the day centre, and staff remarked that the gifted items would be relished by the members, and used almost immediately.

The AGMS Foundation donated sensory toys to Garden City Day Centre. - Credit: AGMS

Mary Upton from the Garden City Day Centre told volunteers: “We are so grateful to AGMS for their kind donation of sensory gifts. Our service users will enjoy the gifts very much.

"The AGMS Foundation has made everyone feel valued and has provided the most wonderful atmosphere to each and every one of our service users.

"Volunteers were extremely kind and thoughtful and one of our service users told me thatthe foundation made her year.

"As you may be aware a lot of our service users come to us to provide respite to their families. What you have done today has been most generous and we would like to thank you from all our service users and staff.”

One of the volunteers from the AGMS Foundation who attended the event was Linda Moss, who said: “I was happy to see that the service users from the Garden City Day Centre were thoroughly enjoying the new sensory gifts, this has been a brilliant and worthwhile project to do in the local community."

Volunteers of the AGMS Foundation have been inspired to serve humanity by one of the founding patrons: Prakash Kaur Bharij. Mrs Bharij’s core values of kindness, compassion, and serving the community selflessly is the foundation upon which the organisation stands today.

The AGMS Foundation are also distributors for the local foodbank and are in Hatfield town centre every last Friday of the month from 10am to 12pm.

If interested in becoming a volunteer, please contact: agmsfoundation@hotmail.com