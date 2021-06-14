Heroic dogs win Royal Veterinary College award

Published: 3:39 PM June 14, 2021 Updated: 4:03 PM June 14, 2021

The Lines family dogs have received an award from the RVC. - Credit: Gill Lines

A Datchworth family and their three dogs have won the Royal Veterinary College’s Blood Donor of the Year award after helping to save fellow animals in need of blood transfusions.

The Lines family dogs, Cydney, Bernie and Dash, are signed up to the RVC Animal Care Trust and have made 51 donations that facilitated more than 100 transfusions, which have played a crucial role in the treatment and recovery of affected animals.

As well as recognising their efforts, the award was also dedicated to Dash, who sadly passed away earlier this year.

“We are so thrilled to have been given this award, especially after losing Dash,” said owner Gill Lines.

“We just love being a part of the blood transfusion team and it always feels so wonderful when we receive thank yous from owners whose pets have been saved by our lovely boys.

“We have signed up a few friends to the scheme over the years and would recommend it to everyone.

“Our boys have loved the attention - and the food - and we love that they are so well looked after and have their bloods checked regularly as a result. Now that our dogs are retired, we hope to be back with new family members in the future.”

Charlotte Russo, senior transfusion medicine RVN at the RVC, was quick to congratulate the Lines family and their dogs, while also thanking pet owners for their support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every year we are blessed with so many fabulous donors and every single one of them deserves the Blood Donor of the Year award,” she said.

“The Lines are a long-term, dedicated donor family who have been on the programme for years and their pets have helped countless patients during their time with us.

“We were devastated to hear about Dash and hope this special award provides some much-needed joy and a wonderful way to celebrate Dash and the family’s incredible efforts.

“Despite COVID-19 restrictions both pets and owners have risen to the challenge to ensure that vital blood donations continue to be available, and lives continue to be saved. We are so proud of all of them and are so grateful for their support.”