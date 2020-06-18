Surveying equipment worth £20,000 stolen from South Mimms near M25

A £20,000 total robotic station used for surveying and building construction was stolen at South Mimms near the M25 at Junction 23.

The station was taken between 10am and 10.30am on Friday, June 5, on St Albans Road and police are now asking people to come forward to assist with their enquiries.

PC Ashleigh Begg from the Potters Bar and Shenley Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen people acting suspiciously around the equipment or anyone with any dash cam footage.

“We’d also be interested to hear from anyone who has been offered the equipment for sale.”

You can contact PC Begg directly by emailing ashleigh.begg@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting 41/44532/20.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.