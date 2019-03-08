Welwyn Garden city Mum 'braves the shave' for cancer

Darleen said it does "feel strange" after the shave. Picture: Darleen Maguire Archant

A Welwyn Garden City woman shaved off all her hair on Saturday to raise money for a cancer charity.

Darleen before the shave. Picture: Darleen Maguire. Darleen before the shave. Picture: Darleen Maguire.

Darleen Maguire, 26, wanted to raise money in light of the help provided to both her grandparents by Macmillan Cancer Support.

"I'm doing 'brave the shave' to raise money for the people that looked after my grandad when he was terminally ill, and for my nan who will be looked after by the very same people," said Darleen.

The mother of two young boys, who lives off Elliott Close, said so far she has no regrets about the shave.

"It does feel really strange! I keep going to push my fringe back and of course, it's not there!"

She has raised over £500 and expects more support to come in.

"The more I can raise the happier I will be that I cut off my locks."

You can donate to Darleen here: bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/darleen-maguire.